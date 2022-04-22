China stocks post worst week in six, yuan slides, as Shanghai extends lockdown

* CSI300 +0.44%, SSEC +0.23%, HSI -0.21%
* A-shares have erased nearly all gains made since govt
support
pledge
* Yuan suffers worst week in more than 2-1/2 years
SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Chinese shares posted their
biggest weekly drop in six weeks on Friday and the yuan extended
losses as strict COVID-19 lockdowns paralysed economic activity
in many big cities, even as authorities vowed to provide more
help to hard-hit firms.
Shanghai authorities doubled down on their offensive against
the virus, launching another round of city-wide testing and
warning residents their three-week lockdown would only be lifted
in batches once transmission is stamped out. Many other cities
are also believed to be in some form of lockdown.
The CSI300 index ended the day 0.44% higher at
4,013.25 points, after slumping as much as 1.1% earlier, while
the Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.23% higher at
3,086.92.
But both indexes posted their biggest weekly losses since
early March and remained near two-year lows, having erased
almost all gains made following Vice Premier Liu He's pledge on
March 16 to support the economy and financial markets.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng ended down
0.2%, though the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index edged
0.2% higher.
"China's financial market is not immune to the external
shocks and the domestic COVID-19 situation is also putting more
downward pressure on growth," People's Bank of China (PBOC)
Governor Yi Gang said in a video speech to the annual Boao Forum
for Asia.
China will continue to support the economy, and monetary
policy will focus on supporting small firms and sectors hit by
COVID outbreaks, Yi added.
That support may be increasingly necessary as COVID-related
curbs drag on.
"Rather than a rapid dropping of COVID restrictions, China
looks to be headed for a slower, more gradual and more cautious
reopening, a trajectory that implies disruptions to consumption
and economic activity will persist beyond April," Ernan Cui, an
analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics said in a note.
Many analysts have already cut their second quarter and
full-year growth forecasts for China as the lockdowns drag on,
with some warning recession risks are rising.
China's top securities regulator said on Thursday the
economy remained healthy despite numerous challenges, asking
institutional investors to invest more in equities to help limit
short-term market fluctuations while contributing to economic
restructuring.
On the same day, the government launched its first private
pension scheme that will potentially channel more long-term
money into the stock market.
In China, real estate developers surged 2.4%,
and banks added 1.7%, while shares in
semiconductors and tourism were down
2.7% and 1.3%, respectively.
Tech giants listed in Hong Kong turned around from
earlier losses to close 0.28% higher, but were down more than 7%
for the week.
Adding to investor uncertainty around listed Chinese firms
that has weighed on share prices, the U.S. Securities Exchange
Commission on Thursday added 17 companies, including Chinese
names Li Auto, Ke Holdings and Zhihu
Inc , to the latest batch of stocks potentially
facing delisting from the United States.
China's securities watchdog is holding regular talks with
U.S. regulators over audit cooperation and expects a deal soon,
the vice chairman of the securities regulator said on Thursday.
"There is no incremental information from the moves by U.S.
regulators, which are normal procedures following domestic laws
and the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA)," said
Bruce Pang, head of research and macro strategy at China
Renaissance Securities (HK).
Pang added the uncertainties are now left to the U.S. side,
"considering the mid-term elections and geopolitical tensions,
uncertainties remained high in the future."
Li Auto dropped more than 3% in Hong Kong, while
Zhihu slumped more than 20% in its Hong Kong debut.
In the currency market, China's yuan extended
losses against the dollar and looked set for its worst week in
more than 2-1/2 years on a combination of vanishing Chinese
yield premiums and concerns over the country's economic outlook.
The yuan's sudden sharp drop has prompted speculation that
authorities are encouraging a weaker currency to support exports
and counter slowing growth.
(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani
Sarkar, Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)