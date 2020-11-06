Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks rake in $1.7 bln in portfolio flows after U.S. election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/06/2020 | 01:03pm EST

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese equities attracted foreign portfolio flows of $1.7 billion the day after the U.S. presidential election - one of the biggest daily inflows this year, data from the International Institute of International Finance showed on Friday.

The surge saw Chinese stocks rake in $2.6 billion in the week to end-Thursday - the best weekly performance since early July, the data showed.

China's blue-chip index this week posted its best week in three months, rising 4.1% with growing prospects of a Joe Biden presidency in the United States raising investors' hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Meanwhile healthy gains in the yuan, diverging monetary policy and a more upbeat economic outlook than many other developing and developed nations have added to pull factors.

The yuan climbed to a 28-month high this week to close back in on the 6.4 to the dollar level it was at before Donald Trump bundled Washington and Beijing into a full-blown trade war in early 2018.

Monetary policy has diverged between the two countries with China's central bank, the PBOC, talking about putting in place an exit plan from its emergency stimulus whereas the Fed this week hinted at further support measures.

"If you look at the renminbi (yuan) move, it is definitely pricing in an alleviation of the trade tensions," said Lombard Odier's Global Head of FX Strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.34% 6.58777 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.08% 6.608 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:15pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 234,264 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 233,129 in previous report on nov. 5
RE
01:12pBrazil savings deposits up 7 bln reais in Oct, lowest since COVID-19
RE
01:11pNy fed says u.s. bancorp investments, castleoak securities, great pacific securities and smbc nikko securities america will be sellers for smccf
RE
01:10pNy fed says bny mellon capital markets is an additional dealer for the commercial paper facility
RE
01:08pIMF, Argentina set to begin formal negotiations for new program Nov. 10 -spokesman
RE
01:08pNy fed says it is adding new counterparties for the commercial paper funding facility and secondary market corporate credit facility
RE
01:07pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for eighth week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:04pWall Street pauses as Biden edges closer to victory
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street rallies as investors eye split U.S. Congress
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen CEO says will tweak strategy to maintain electric, autonomous push
3U.S. job growth slows; millions experiencing long bouts of unemployment
4Global stocks edge higher, dollar slips as Biden victory looms
5ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : cautious on outlook despite surprise profit rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group