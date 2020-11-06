China stocks rake in $1.7 bln in portfolio flows after U.S. election

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Chinese equities attracted foreign
portfolio flows of $1.7 billion the day after the U.S.
presidential election - one of the biggest daily inflows this
year, data from the International Institute of International
Finance showed on Friday.
The surge saw Chinese stocks rake in $2.6 billion in the
week to end-Thursday - the best weekly performance since early
July, the data showed.
China's blue-chip index this week posted its best
week in three months, rising 4.1% with growing prospects of a
Joe Biden presidency in the United States raising investors'
hopes of decreased tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Meanwhile healthy gains in the yuan, diverging monetary
policy and a more upbeat economic outlook than many other
developing and developed nations have added to pull factors.
The yuan climbed to a 28-month high this week to close back
in on the 6.4 to the dollar level it was at before Donald Trump
bundled Washington and Beijing into a full-blown trade war in
early 2018.
Monetary policy has diverged between the two countries with
China's central bank, the PBOC, talking about putting in place
an exit plan from its emergency stimulus whereas the Fed this
week hinted at further support measures.
"If you look at the renminbi (yuan) move, it is definitely
pricing in an alleviation of the trade tensions," said Lombard
Odier's Global Head of FX Strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones; Editing by
Kirsten Donovan)