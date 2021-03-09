China stocks rebound from near 3-month low as investors hunt for bargains

* SSEC +0.7%, CSI300 +1.4%, HSI +0.5%
* Healthcare, tech shares lead gains
BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on
Wednesday after the blue-chip index slumped to a near
three-month low in the previous session, with healthcare shares
leading the gains as investors hunted for bargains.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
up 0.67% at 3,381.84 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index
was up 1.37% after ending at its lowest since Dec. 22
on Tuesday.
** Leading the gains, the healthcare sub-index
advanced 3.73% and the consumer staples sector
gained 2.67%.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.26% to
11,111.74, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.45% at
28,904.00, boosted by a 3.7% jump in the tech sector.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.06%, the start-up
board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.95% and
Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.28%.
** China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since
November 2018 in February, official data showed on Wednesday,
underscoring expectations for robust growth in 2021 as the
world's second-largest economy gathers momentum.
** On Tuesday, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood
on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the
prospect of tighter policy and a slowing economic recovery.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.45% while Japan's Nikkei index
was down 0.09%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.512 per U.S. dollar,
0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.5084.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)