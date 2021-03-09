Log in
China stocks rebound from near 3-month low as investors hunt for bargains

03/09/2021 | 11:39pm EST
* SSEC +0.7%, CSI300 +1.4%, HSI +0.5%

* Healthcare, tech shares lead gains

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on Wednesday after the blue-chip index slumped to a near three-month low in the previous session, with healthcare shares leading the gains as investors hunted for bargains. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.67% at 3,381.84 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.37% after ending at its lowest since Dec. 22 on Tuesday. ** Leading the gains, the healthcare sub-index advanced 3.73% and the consumer staples sector gained 2.67%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.26% to 11,111.74, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.45% at 28,904.00, boosted by a 3.7% jump in the tech sector. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.06%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.95% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 1.28%.

** China's factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace since November 2018 in February, official data showed on Wednesday, underscoring expectations for robust growth in 2021 as the world's second-largest economy gathers momentum.

** On Tuesday, China's benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the precipice of a correction as investors wrestled with the prospect of tighter policy and a slowing economic recovery.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.45% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.09%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.512 per U.S. dollar, 0.06% weaker than the previous close of 6.5084. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
