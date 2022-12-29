China stocks rise amid optimism about 2023 despite COVID woes

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded on
Friday, after dropping in the previous two sessions, as traders
looked for bright spots in 2023 amid authorities vowing to
support growth.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the
Shanghai Composite Index were both up 0.6% by the end of
the morning session.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng
China Enterprises Index added 0.8% each.
** Other Asian equities rose as investors looked to end the
year on an optimistic note after U.S. data showed the Federal
Reserve's aggressive monetary policy was dampening inflationary
pressures.
** China shares are poised to record the worst year since
2018, with the CSI 300 Index down 21.4% so far. Hong Kong's
stock benchmark, meanwhile, had slumped roughly 15%, set
to log the worst year since 2011.
** Investors and analysts are more optimistic about China's
shares next year, as China dismantled its strict zero-COVID
policy this month, sending its shares rebounding
roughly 10% since a recent low on Oct. 31.
** Global banks including Citi, Bank of America, and J.P.
Morgan had upgraded recommendations for China stocks, while
expecting an economic recovery next year.
** Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities said
factors weighing on China stocks in the past two years including
COVID policy, property downturn, Fed tightening and China's
crackdown on internet platforms are all expected to be improved
in 2023.
** To support the slowing economy, the finance ministry said
on Thursday China will boost fiscal spending "appropriately" in
2023, focusing on tech innovation and key strategic sectors.
** Chinese leaders have pledged to step up policy
adjustments to cushion the impact on businesses and consumers of
a surge in COVID-19 infections.
** However, near-term pressure from surging COVID cases and
deaths kept sentiment subdued. The Shanghai Composite Index
lost nearly 2% in December, while the CSI 300 Index
edged up 0.7%.
** Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day
from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)