China stocks rise as Shanghai says 'victory' against COVID getting closer

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Friday as
Shanghai said it aimed to reach the zero-COVID level in areas
outside its tightly regulated quarantine zones this month, while
authorities' pledges to support the economy also lifted
sentiment.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% to 3,988.60,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1% to 3,084.28
points.
** For the week, the CSI300 index gained 2%, its biggest
jump in six weeks since Shanghai entered a city-wide lockdown,
while the Shanghai Composite Index climbed the most in three
months, up 2.8%.
** Shanghai's deputy mayor, Wu Qing, said in a news
conference that "victory" was getting closer but the fight
against China's biggest-ever COVID outbreak "still requires the
joint exertions of every citizen".
** Wu also said Shanghai would start to steadily ease
traffic restrictions and open shops this month, while Beijing on
Thursday denied rumours of sweeping lockdown measures and urged
people to avoid panic buying of essential items and stay at
home.
** The COVID-19 resurgence is having a "huge impact" on
China's economy, but such impact will be short-lived, the
official Xinhua news agency quoted deputy head of the National
Bureau of statistics as saying on Thursday.
** Earlier that day, officials said China is ready to take
new steps to support the economy when the need arises.
** China wants to promote healthy development of the online
platform economy, the state cabinet said on Friday while talking
about measures to boost prospects for college graduates.
** Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that sentiment saw
a marginal uptick versus pre-Labour Day reading, while
suggesting patience in the near term.
** "The timing and scale of follow-through actions from the
recent topdown easing stance remain contingent on the COVID-19
situation, complicated by quantitative tightening and global
geopolitical tension," they added.
** Real estate developers jumped 4.9%, while
automobiles surged 6.6% and coal miners
added 3.4%.
** U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday
that the battle to control inflation would "include some pain".
