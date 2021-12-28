China stocks rise as authorities vow to support economic growth

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on
Tuesday after the world's second-largest economy affirmed
flexible policies next year to support growth, with new energy
and non-ferrous metal shares leading the gains.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,955.96,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to
3,630.11.
** China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year,
step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and
steadily implement a management system for real estate
financing, the central bank said on Monday.
** On the same day, the finance ministry said China will
roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise
economic growth, vowing that the impact of the drive would be
felt earlier than usual.
** Dragging sentiment, however, China's local symptomatic
coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday,
with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare-up that has
put 13 million residents under lockdown.
** New energy shares gained 2.6%, with new
energy vehicles and the photovoltaic sector
up 3% and 2.2%, respectively.
** Non-ferrous metal surged 2.9%, while
machinery stocks gained 2%. Meanwhile, liquor
makers added 1.1%.
** However, the energy subindex declined 2.1%,
while construction engineering firms lost 1.2%.
** The decline tracks a drop in ferrous futures, on worries
over a supply glut due to a likely recovery in production.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)