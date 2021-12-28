Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks rise as authorities vow to support economic growth

12/28/2021 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Tuesday after the world's second-largest economy affirmed flexible policies next year to support growth, with new energy and non-ferrous metal shares leading the gains.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,955.96, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 3,630.11.

** China will keep its monetary policy flexible next year, step up oversight of capital and platform companies, and steadily implement a management system for real estate financing, the central bank said on Monday.

** On the same day, the finance ministry said China will roll out fiscal policies proactively next year to stabilise economic growth, vowing that the impact of the drive would be felt earlier than usual.

** Dragging sentiment, however, China's local symptomatic coronavirus cases rose for a fourth consecutive day on Monday, with Xian city reporting more infections in a flare-up that has put 13 million residents under lockdown.

** New energy shares gained 2.6%, with new energy vehicles and the photovoltaic sector up 3% and 2.2%, respectively.

** Non-ferrous metal surged 2.9%, while machinery stocks gained 2%. Meanwhile, liquor makers added 1.1%.

** However, the energy subindex declined 2.1%, while construction engineering firms lost 1.2%.

** The decline tracks a drop in ferrous futures, on worries over a supply glut due to a likely recovery in production. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.52% 4509.77 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.53% 4253.17 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:26aChina ferrous futures slip on oversupply concerns
RE
02:24aShinsei Bank announces restart of share buybacks after Sept halt
RE
02:22aChinese foreign ministry, on outer space treatises, says urges u.s. to act responsibly
RE
02:21aChinese foreign ministry, on outer space treatises, says u.s. in practice ignoring obligations under agreements
RE
02:21aKazakhstan to produce 87.5 million tonnes of oil in 2022
RE
02:20aS.Africa study suggests Omicron enhances neutralizing immunity against Delta
RE
02:18aChina stocks rise as authorities vow to support economic growth
RE
02:17aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Palestinian Producer Price Index, November, 11/2021
PU
02:16aJapan's 10-year bond yields flat on lack of catalysts
RE
02:11aIsrael open to 'good' Iran nuclear deal, but wants tougher Vienna terms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares rise, yen slides as traders shrug off Omicron fears and bu..
2Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - FINANCIAL CREDITOR CONSENT OB..
3General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STO..
4Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
5Billionaire Del Vecchio says Italian companies too focused on dividends..

HOT NEWS