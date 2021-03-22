China stocks rise as banks, infrastructure firms lend support

* SSEC 0.9%, CSI300 0.7%, HSI -0.2%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.8%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 0.9%
* FTSE China A50 +0.5%
SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - China stocks climbed on
Monday, underpinned by gains in the banking and infrastructure
sectors after the country's central bank kept a key lending rate
unchanged.
** The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 5,042.82 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.9% to 3,435.41 points.
** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index
rose 2.1%, while the CSI300 infrastructure index
added 2.6%.
** "Consumer, health care and new energy stocks had
witnessed corrections recently, while financial stocks could
provide support for the market, helping foster a slow long-term
bull run," said Hu Yunlong, chief investment officer at Beijing
Kaixing Asset Management Company
** "The market is still looking for a direction, which
remains unclear for now, as institutional investors continue to
adjust their positions," he added.
** China kept its benchmark lending rate for corporate and
household loans unchanged for an 11th straight month at its
March fixing on Monday, matching market expectations.
** China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting
economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial
risks, the central bank head said.
** Sino-U.S. relations remained a point of focus for
investors.
** U.S. President Joe Biden "will be good for the
relationship" between China and the United States, even though
both sides might have "started a little on frosty side", former
U.S. Secretary of Defence William Cohen told a Beijing forum.
** China and the United States will set up a joint working
group on climate change, China's official Xinhua news agency
said, in a potentially positive takeaway from what was an
unusually rancorous high-level meeting.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.2% to
28,939.53 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.4% to 11,331.77 points.
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)