China stocks rise as markets reopen; infrastructure, energy sectors lead

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday as
markets played catch-up with last week's gains in global
equities and rebounded from sharp sell-offs seen before the
week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
The CSI300 index rose 1.6% to 4,637.75 by the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.9% to 3,425.52.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 24,497.05. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,557.42.
** China's market liquidity will remain reasonably ample
even as seasonal flows of money injected ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday are recouped, the official Shanghai Securities News
said on Monday.
** The CSI Construction Engineering Index and
the infrastructure sub-index jumped 5% and 3.9%
respectively, after China's state planner said it would
accelerate the construction of new infrastructure.
** The National Development and Reform Commission also said
more efforts would be made to expand domestic demand http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202202/07/WS62005a79a310cdd39bc84f34.html,
China Daily reported.
** Banks added 3.1%, energy shares
gained 4%, and automobiles rose 2.6%.
** Tourism and media stocks lost
0.7% each, as tourism revenues and box office sales during the
holiday both disappointed.
** Activity in China's services sector in January expanded
at the slowest pace in five months, as a surge in local COVID-19
cases and containment measures hit new business and consumer
sentiment.
** Hong Kong shares retreated after a jump in the previous
session, dragged by tech giants after stunningly strong U.S.
jobs data added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the
Federal Reserve.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.8%, with
Alibaba Group down 3.7% to become the biggest
percentage decliner in the Hang Seng Index.
** The energy sector went up 1.9%, with CNOOC
and PetroChina rising more than 2% each to
lead gains in the Hang Seng on firm global oil prices.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)