China stocks rise as markets reopen; infrastructure, energy sectors lead

02/07/2022 | 05:01am GMT
SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday as markets played catch-up with last week's gains in global equities and rebounded from sharp sell-offs seen before the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The CSI300 index rose 1.6% to 4,637.75 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.9% to 3,425.52.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 24,497.05. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,557.42.

** China's market liquidity will remain reasonably ample even as seasonal flows of money injected ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday are recouped, the official Shanghai Securities News said on Monday.

** The CSI Construction Engineering Index and the infrastructure sub-index jumped 5% and 3.9% respectively, after China's state planner said it would accelerate the construction of new infrastructure.

** The National Development and Reform Commission also said more efforts would be made to expand domestic demand http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202202/07/WS62005a79a310cdd39bc84f34.html, China Daily reported.

** Banks added 3.1%, energy shares gained 4%, and automobiles rose 2.6%.

** Tourism and media stocks lost 0.7% each, as tourism revenues and box office sales during the holiday both disappointed.

** Activity in China's services sector in January expanded at the slowest pace in five months, as a surge in local COVID-19 cases and containment measures hit new business and consumer sentiment.

** Hong Kong shares retreated after a jump in the previous session, dragged by tech giants after stunningly strong U.S. jobs data added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.8%, with Alibaba Group down 3.7% to become the biggest percentage decliner in the Hang Seng Index.

** The energy sector went up 1.9%, with CNOOC and PetroChina rising more than 2% each to lead gains in the Hang Seng on firm global oil prices. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
