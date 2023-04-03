SHANGHAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Property developers and technology firms lifted China stocks on Monday, while Hong Kong shares closed almost flat, after surprise output cuts by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers added to worries about global inflation.

** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index climbed 1% at close and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, ended almost flat, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slipped 0.4%.

** Real estate developers gained 2.2% and financials shares added 1.7% after a private survey showed prices of new homes in 100 Chinese cities rose at the fastest pace in nine months in March, as government support measures helped boost demand in large- and mid-sized cities.

** Information technology and media shares surged 4.3% and 5.2% respectively to outperform other sectors, amid a frenzied tech and media shares rally, driven by the launch of Microsoft's ChatGPT.

** Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation. Asia equity markets slipped on the news.

** Hong Kong-listed energy companies rose 0.7% as oil prices soared.

** Also denting risk appetite, China's factory activity growth stalled in March, hurt by slower production and weaker global demand, a private sector survey showed on Monday, adding to uncertainty about a post-COVID recovery.

** "The foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. Looking forward, economic growth will still rely on a boost in domestic demand, especially an improvement in household consumption," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Sonali Paul)