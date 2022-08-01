China stocks rise as securities regulator vows to stabilise market, autos shine

SHANGHAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday,
after the country's securities regulator chief said the agency
will make stable capital market operations a top priority, while
carmakers surged on hopes of rising demand for new energy
vehicles.
The CSI300 index rose 0.6% to 4,193.50 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.2% to 3,258.46.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 20,091.11. The
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.1% to 6,880.10.
** "We must always adhere to the bottom-line mentality and
resolutely prevent 'market failure' from causing abnormal
fluctuations," Yi Huiman, chairman of China Securities
Regulatory Commission said.
** A private survey showed China's factories lapsed into
slower growth in July, following a bearish official survey on
Sunday.
** China reported 393 new coronavirus cases for Sunday, down
from the daily caseload of around 1,000 last week.
** Stocks in consumer staples, energy and
new energy rose between 1% and 1.8%.
** China will use effective investment to help the economy
recover and will not resort to flood-like stimulus, state media
said on Friday.
** To spur consumption, China will extend an exemption on
purchase tax on "new energy" vehicles (NEV), following a cut to
the car purchase tax, pushing automobiles and NEVs
jumping more than 3% each.
** Real estate developers lost 2.6% and
mainland developers traded in Hong Kong declined 2.5%
to a record low, after a private survey showed July new home
prices and sales volume both fell from a month earlier.
** Alibaba Group dropped 2.2% in Hong Kong, after
it became one of the lasted firms facing delisting risks from
the United States.
** Investors cautiously monitored geopolitical developments
as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi starts a
tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without
mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the
self-ruled island claimed by China.
