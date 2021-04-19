China stocks rise on boost of new energy vehicles, foreign inflows

* SSEC 1.3%, CSI300 2.1%, HSI 0.8%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 12.1%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 5.4%
* FTSE China A50 +1.8%
SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China stocks started the week
on a firm note on Monday led by robust gains for new energy
vehicles firms, while strong foreign inflows also helped
sentiment.
** The CSI300 index rose 2.1% to 5,069.66 points
at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 1.3% to 3,471.17 points.
** Leading the gains on Monday, the CSI new energy vehicles
index jumped 5.7% after Huawei's launch of
automated-driving solutions on Sunday.
** Also helping support the market, foreign investors
purchased a net 14.2 billion yuan ($2.18 billion) worth of
A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong,
according to Refinitiv data.
** "Driven by declining interest rates for the short-term
and upbeat corporate earnings, the A-share market is expected to
continue rebound," Southwestern Securities noted in a report.
** China's state planner expects the Consumer Price Index
(CPI) to rise mildly this year and remain within the official
target, its spokesperson Meng Wei said on Monday.
** Though traders and analysts remain cautious due to worries
on liquidity and valuations.
** "The stock market will remain rangebound and I don't see
a reversal for now that points to a continued uptrend, as
valuations of many blue-chips remain lofty which could take
years for the market to digest," said Niu Chunbao, chairman at
Wanji Asset, a Shanghai-based private securities fund.
** "Near-term, the pain of tightness should still sustain as
we expect another 0.5-0.6 percentage points of broad credit
slowdown in 2Q21," Morgan Stanley analysts including Laura Wang
said in a report.
** "Largely in-line earnings results for 4Q and the surprise
miss of GDP growth in 1Q2021 could curb motivation for the
market to further revise up earnings growth estimates in the
near term," MS added.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.8% to
29,201.88 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.8% to 11,111.93.
($1 = 6.5250 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)