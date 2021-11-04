China stocks rise on consumer staples boost; Hong Kong gains

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday as
consumer staples jumped, a day after the government advised
people to stock up on essential groceries for the winter and as
some food companies hiked prices.
The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,863.67 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.6% to 3,521.07 points.
The Hang Seng index added 0.3% to 25,092.23 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was up 0.5%,
at 8,904.66.
** Consumer staples gained nearly 3%, with liquor
makers surging 3.5%.
** Shoppers in China stocked up on cabbage, rice and flour
for the winter on Wednesday, after the government urged people
to keep stores of basic goods in case of emergencies.
** Several Chinese food companies have increased the prices
of their products since last month due to rising raw material
and transportation costs.
** Ping An Securities said the increase in prices can lift
companies' profit margins, boosting share prices to some extent.
** The new energy sub-index went up 2.5%, while
the automobiles sub-index jumped 3.7%
** Coal miners dropped 2.2%.
** China's daily coal output is close to a record high this
year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production, according to
the state planner.
** Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares tracked Wall Street gains
after U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled plans to taper its
pandemic-era stimulus.
** Tech firms gained 1%, lifting the city's Hang
Seng Index.
** BYD Co Ltd jumped 6.5% and was the biggest
percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after data showed its
total sales volume of new energy vehicles from January to
October surged 212% year on year.
** Healthcare companies lost 2.1%.
** Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plunged
11.8% to an all-time low as poor October sales heightened
worries about a liquidity crunch at the debt-strapped firm.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)