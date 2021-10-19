Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks rise on consumption, agri boost; HK up

10/19/2021 | 12:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday, led by consumer staples and agriculture stocks, while tech giants drove the Hang Seng benchmark to a 5-week high.

The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,920.68 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,593.23.

The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 25,708.52. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.4% to 9,097.88.

** Consumer staples added 2.2%, rebounding from a sharp drop in the previous session as the sector was spooked by Xi Jinping's call for the expansion of a consumption tax.

** Broker CICC said in a note that consumption is expected to continue to recover in the fourth quarter.

** Analysts also said investors will now eye companies' Q3 earning reports.

** The coal sub-index gained 1.2%, as China's coking coal and coke futures jumped to record highs amid a short supply. Government data showed China's power woes may worsen as demand surges.

** The agriculture sub-index surged nearly 3%, and the healthcare sub-index was up 1.8%.

** Real estate firms lost 0.8%, as investors continue to digest Beijing's property tax plans and growing signs of weakness in China's housing market.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.3%, tracking a tech-driven Wall Street rally, with video platform Bilibili leading the gains and up 12.4%.

** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group added 1.3%. The company said on Tuesday it has developed a processor that will be used to power servers in its data centers.

** A sub-index tracking financials stocks added 1.3%, while consumer staples gained 1.5%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aSpotify plans to hire hundreds of staff in europe, australia, canada to boost advertising sales
RE
12:56aAustralia's RBA sees growth returning after Delta, but no rate rise
RE
12:56aAustralia's RBA sees growth returning after Delta, but no rate rise
RE
12:46aChina stocks rise on consumption, agri boost; HK up
RE
12:39aSterling rises to $1.3775 for first time since sept. 17
RE
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Nudge Higher But Growth Worries Persist
DJ
12:26aChina's onshore spot yuan strengthens past 6.41 per dollar for first time since june 16
RE
10/19Gold climbs as dollar, Treasury yields weaken
RE
10/18Alibaba unveils custom ARM-based server chip for cloud computing data centers
RE
10/18Xiaomi to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -executive
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Why did the SEC release a report on GameStop?
2Asian shares track Wall Street higher, China rebounds
3Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : new China futures create bourse hist..
4Larsen & Toubro Infotech : Indian stocks rise on IT, financial boost
5Fashion firm Rent the Runway aims for nearly $1.3 billion valuation in ..

HOT NEWS