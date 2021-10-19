China stocks rise on consumption, agri boost; HK up

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday,
led by consumer staples and agriculture stocks, while tech
giants drove the Hang Seng benchmark to a 5-week high.
The CSI300 index rose 0.9% to 4,920.68 at the end
of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7% to 3,593.23.
The Hang Seng index added 1.2% to 25,708.52. The Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.4% to 9,097.88.
** Consumer staples added 2.2%, rebounding from a
sharp drop in the previous session as the sector was spooked by
Xi Jinping's call for the expansion of a consumption tax.
** Broker CICC said in a note that consumption is expected
to continue to recover in the fourth quarter.
** Analysts also said investors will now eye companies' Q3
earning reports.
** The coal sub-index gained 1.2%, as China's
coking coal and coke futures jumped to record highs amid a short
supply. Government data showed China's power woes may worsen as
demand surges.
** The agriculture sub-index surged nearly 3%,
and the healthcare sub-index was up 1.8%.
** Real estate firms lost 0.8%, as investors
continue to digest Beijing's property tax plans and growing
signs of weakness in China's housing market.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.3%, tracking a
tech-driven Wall Street rally, with video platform Bilibili
leading the gains and up 12.4%.
** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group added 1.3%. The
company said on Tuesday it has developed a processor that will
be used to power servers in its data centers.
** A sub-index tracking financials stocks added
1.3%, while consumer staples gained 1.5%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)