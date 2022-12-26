China stocks rise on consumption bets; defence shares up on Taiwan tensions

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday
as investors looked past surging COVID-19 infections in the
country and bet on a likely recovery in consumption trends.
** Defence-related shares, meanwhile, jumped amid heightened
tensions around the Taiwan Strait.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.4%
at 3,843.49 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7% to 3,065.56 points.
** Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday for Christmas.
** Infections surged across China after Beijing made
sweeping changes to its zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds
of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and
battered the world's second-largest economy.
** China's Zhejiang, a big industrial province near
Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19
infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the
provincial government said on Sunday.
** However, investors bet consumption will recover next year
as the country learns to live with the virus.
** The CSI Travel index added as much as 4.3%
to hit a 20-month high, while an index tracking hotel and
catering stocks surged 3.1% to a near seven-year
high.
** Meanwhile, 43 Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan
Strait's median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan's Defence
Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continued its military
activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.
** The defence index jumped 3.4%, marking its
biggest gain in two months.
** China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday expressed
"strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" towards the
U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into
law by U.S. President Joe Biden the day before.
** Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market also rose
sharply, ending the session up 3.3%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)