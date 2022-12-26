Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China stocks rise on consumption bets; defence shares up on Taiwan tensions

12/26/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday as investors looked past surging COVID-19 infections in the country and bet on a likely recovery in consumption trends.

** Defence-related shares, meanwhile, jumped amid heightened tensions around the Taiwan Strait.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index closed up 0.4% at 3,843.49 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,065.56 points.

** Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday for Christmas.

** Infections surged across China after Beijing made sweeping changes to its zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and battered the world's second-largest economy.

** China's Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19 infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.

** However, investors bet consumption will recover next year as the country learns to live with the virus.

** The CSI Travel index added as much as 4.3% to hit a 20-month high, while an index tracking hotel and catering stocks surged 3.1% to a near seven-year high.

** Meanwhile, 43 Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continued its military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.

** The defence index jumped 3.4%, marking its biggest gain in two months.

** China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday expressed "strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" towards the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden the day before.

** Shanghai's tech-focused STAR Market also rose sharply, ending the session up 3.3%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.77% 509.074 Real-time Quote.-30.18%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.41% 3510.15 Real-time Quote.-22.15%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.40% 3401.43 Real-time Quote.-18.61%
Latest news "Economy"
04:53aU.N. official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban
RE
04:37aJapan's MUFG to invest $200 million in Indonesian fintech Akulaku
RE
04:21aSeoul says North Korea drone flight is provocation
RE
04:16aJohannesburg tanker explosion death toll rises to 15
RE
04:14aAfghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others
RE
04:12aChina says 2022 cotton output up 4.3% despite smaller planting acreage
RE
04:08aAll missing people found alive after Austrian avalanche - APA
RE
04:01aChina's October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
RE
03:44aChinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog
RE
03:28aEthiopian federal government delegation heads to Tigray
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
2Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
3'The ICU is full': medical staff on frontline of China's COVID fight sa..
4GRAPHIC -Global central banks deliver historic rate hike blast in 2022
5Novolipetsk Steel: Upcoming delisting of Global Depositary Shares

HOT NEWS