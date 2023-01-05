China stocks rise on economic recovery hopes

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on
Thursday as investor hopes for a strong economic recovery in
2023 dwarfed worries over COVID spike, with authorities vowing
to support growth.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index was up 1.7% by
the end of the morning session, and set to log its best day in
one month, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1%, and the
Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1.2%.
** Other Asian shares also advanced on investor hopes for
China's emergence from the pandemic, while the dollar stayed
under pressure even as the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes
showed the Fed warning against market bets on interest rate cuts
this year.
** "China's abrupt reopening from Covid restrictions has led
to a public health mess ... None of this will derail a robust
economic recovery, aided by government policy that is now firmly
focused on supporting growth," Gavekal Dragonomics analysts said
in a note.
** China's central bank said on Wednesday it would keep
liquidity reasonably ample, step up financing support to spur
domestic consumption and key investment projects, and support a
stable real estate market in 2023.
** Foreign investors had bought a net 11 billion yuan ($1.6
billion) of Chinese shares so far on Thursday, set to log the
biggest amount since Dec. 1.
** Chinese shares in consumer staples, healthcare
and New energy rose between 2% and 3% to
lead the gains.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong surged as much
as 3.9% before ending up 1.1% by the lunch break.
** "A strengthening growth outlook should push the indexes
higher. Sectors focused on domestic consumer demand should
outperform more export-dependent tech hardware. The offshore
components of MSCI China stand to benefit most, given attractive
relative valuations and a more relaxed regulatory environment
for internet platforms," Gavekal Dragonomics analysts said.
** The strong performance comes even as a private-sector
survey showed China's services activity shrank in December as
surging COVID infections hit demand. But the pace of recent
declines slowed while business confidence rose to a 17-month
high.
