China stocks rise on government pledges of support, Ukraine peace hopes

SHANGHAI, March 17 (Reuters) - China major stock indexes
rose on Thursday, extending a jump from the previous session
after the country's top policymaker assured markets of stability
and support, while hope for a breakthrough in ceasefire talks
between Russian and Ukraine also boosted sentiment.
The CSI300 index rose 2.6 % to 4,263.69 points by
3:07 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.1
% to 3,236.98 points. The CSI300 had surged 4.3% on Wednesday
and the SSEC 3.5%.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 5.1 %, at
21,114.11, after climbing 9.1% in the previous session.
Vice Premier Liu He said on Wednesday after a top level
policy meeting that Beijing would roll out more support for the
Chinese economy as well as be cautious with measures for capital
markets, which helped put a floor under sectors hurt by a
prolonged regulatory crackdown.
"With China’s top leadership shifting their focus to
expectation management, the line in the sand has been drawn.
This may help market find the bottom in the near term," Tommy
Xie, vice president and head of Greater China Research at OCBC
said in a note to clients, adding a policy rate cut could come
before the end of march.
"In addition, attractive valuations may also attract long
term investors should geopolitical risks not escalate further
from here," he said.
Liu also said the government would continue to support local
firms that seek to list overseas and China's talks with U.S.
regulators on overseas listings have made positive progress.
Tech firms listed in Hong Kong rose more than 6%
on Thursday, after a record 22% surge on Wednesday.
Internet giants and index heavyweights Alibaba Group
, Tencent Holdings and Meituan rose
between 4% and 9%, while video-platform provider Bilibili Inc
and search engine giant Baidu Inc jumped
more than 14% each.
Mainland developers trading in Hong Kong soared
roughly 14%, after the official Xinhua news agency reported late
Wednesday that China was putting a planned property tax trial
this year on ice, citing the finance ministry.
The movement helped ease some concerns of more tightening
measures over the squeezed real estate sector, which has slumped
for months as Beijing's campaign to reduce high debt levels
triggered a liquidity crisis at some major property developers.
Sunac China Holdings led the jump with a 37% gain,
while Country Garden Holdings, China's top property
developer by sale, and the debt-laden Evergrande Group
added 18% and 14% respectively.
Developments in talks of compromise from both Moscow and
Kyiv also buoyed investor sentiment. Ukraine's President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were becoming "more
realistic", while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said
proposals now being discussed were "in my view close to an
agreement".
Markets took a widely expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve in stride, despite worries about weakening global growth
. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority followed suit
with a 25 basis point increase of its own, as the city's
currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar.
