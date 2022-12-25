China stocks rise on travel, defence boost

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on
Monday, as investors looked past surging COVID-19 infections in
the country and bet on a likely recovery in consumption trends.
** Defence-related shares jumped amid heightened tensions
around the Taiwan Strait.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5% to
3,849.04 by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7%, to 3,067.54 points.
** Hong Kong markets were closed on Monday for Christmas.
** Infections surged across China after Beijing made
sweeping changes to its zero-COVID policy that had put hundreds
of millions of its citizens under relentless lockdowns and
battered the world's second-largest economy.
** China's Zhejiang, a big industrial province near
Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily COVID-19
infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the
provincial government said on Sunday.
** However, investors bet consumption will recover next year
as the country learns to live virus.
** The CSI Travel index added as much as 4.3%
to the highest level in 20 months, while an index tracking hotel
and catering stocks surged 4.5% to a near
seven-year high.
** Meanwhile, 43 Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan
Strait's median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan's Defence
Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continued its military
activities close to the Chinese-claimed island.
** The CSI Defence Index gained more than 2%,
on track to have its best day in two months.
** China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday expressed
"strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition" towards the
U.S. National Defense Authozisation Act, which was signed into
law by U.S. President Biden the day before.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)