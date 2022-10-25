China stocks seesaw after brutal selloff

SHANGHAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China stocks traded
sideways on Tuesday, with traders mulling the country's latest
economic policies after global investors dumped Chinese assets
in the previous session, fearing President Xi Jinping's new
leadership team would put politics over the economy and stick to
the strict zero-COVID policy.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed down 0.2%,
after rising as much as 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index
ended almost flat.
** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1%, and the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index jumped 1.3%.
** In the previous session, the CSI 300 Index lost 2.9%,
while the Hang Seng index slumped 6.4% to record its worst day
since the 2008 global financial crisis.
** China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment
with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi
called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during
the Communist Party Congress.
** Tourism-related companies climbed 2.5% after
the state planner said China will facilitate the entry and exit
of executives, technicians and their families of multinational
companies to the country.
** New energy and machinery shares
advanced 1.8% and 2%, respectively.
** Foreign investors bought a net 2.8 billion yuan ($390
million) of Chinese onshore shares via Stock Connect, after
record foreign outflows via the scheme in the previous session.
** Monday's selloff in Chinese equities does not correspond
with fundamentals and creates an opportunity for investors,
analysts at JPMorgan said on Monday.
** Xi secured a precedent-breaking third term following the
week-long congress, and introduced the new Politburo Standing
Committee stacked with loyalists.
** "We believe this is a good opportunity to add given an
expected growth recovery, gradual COVID reopening, and monetary
and fiscal stimulus," wrote JPMorgan analysts, adding that
growth data in China was a positive surprise over the weekend.
** China's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 3.9% in the
July-September quarter year-on-year, official data showed on
Monday, better than expected. But a more robust revival in the
longer term will be challenged by persistent COVID-19 curbs, a
prolonged property slump and global recession risks.
** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong surged 3%,
following a nearly 10% plunge on Monday.
** Mainland developers traded in the city, however,
extended losses after tumbling 10.8% from the previous session.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)