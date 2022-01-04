Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh

01/04/2022 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday in their first trading session in 2022, as weakness in tech shares offset a rebound in property plays.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to 4,917.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,632.33 points.

** Technology shares led the losses.

** Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market lost 2.4%, while the start-up market ChiNext dropped 1.3%.

** Dampening market sentiment, China's cyberspace regulator said it would implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.

** But property shares in China rebounded sharply, as the sector witnesses elevated volatility on debt repayment worries.

** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index rose 2.2%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 1.20% 15832.798557 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.56% 4465.78 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.45% 4176.88 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aChina central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS
RE
02:41aChina stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh
RE
02:40aIndian shares jump on energy, banking boost
RE
02:39aChina's quant funds become victims of their own success
RE
02:35aGerman retail sales rebound in November
RE
02:32aCOVID patients showing less severe symptoms, UK vaccine minister says
RE
02:32aTunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister
RE
02:30aBeijing meets state air quality standards for first time in 2021
RE
02:27aReturned North Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life
RE
02:25aIndia's spends record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021 - govt source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume
3Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr and Ivanka are subpoenaed in Ne..
4U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud
5Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

HOT NEWS