China stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Tuesday in
their first trading session in 2022, as weakness in tech shares
offset a rebound in property plays.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5%, to
4,917.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%
to 3,632.33 points.
** Technology shares led the losses.
** Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market lost 2.4%,
while the start-up market ChiNext dropped 1.3%.
** Dampening market sentiment, China's cyberspace regulator
said it would implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require
platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to
undergo a security review before listing their shares overseas.
** But property shares in China rebounded sharply, as the
sector witnesses elevated volatility on debt repayment worries.
** China's CSI300 Real Estate Index rose 2.2%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)