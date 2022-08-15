China stocks slip on slowdown fears despite surprise rate cuts

SHANGHAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on growth
concerns on Monday after data showed economic activities and
credit expansion slowed sharply in July even as the central bank
unexpectedly cut key rates to support the COVID-19 hit economy.
The CSI300 index closed down 0.1% while the
Shanghai Composite Index ended almost flat.
Some growth-oriented stocks, however, gained from lower
rates, with the new energy sub-index surging more
than 3%.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday lowered the rate
on one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to 2.75%
from 2.85% and the seven-day reverse repos rate to 2% from 2.1%.
"The 10 bps MLF rate cut today was a totally unexpected
move," said Kaiwen Wang, China strategist at Clocktower Group.
"The move reflects that policymakers were shocked by the
July credit data as well as a comprehensive deceleration in
economic activities.
China's activity indicators from industrial output to retail
sales missed forecasts, adding to slowdown concerns as new bank
lending tumbled more than expected and broad credit growth
slowed.
"Economic activities weakened in July. Domestic demand
softened due to COVID outbreaks in many cities and the worsening
sentiment in the property market," said Zhiwei Zhang, Chief
Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.
Several Chinese cities, including manufacturing hubs and
popular tourist spots, imposed lockdown measures after fresh
outbreaks of the more transmissible Omicron variant were found,
casting doubts on a strong economic rebound.
The unexpected rate cuts soothed some worries in the stock
market about the exit of crisis-mode monetary easing, with the
blue-chip CSI300 jumping as much as 0.7% in early morning trade
before gains were erased.
"The rate cut is likely to assuage the market concern that
Beijing may start to tighten liquidity on the margin. As such,
the growth-oriented stock rebound may be prolonged, while demand
weakness will continue to weigh on blue-chip, value names,"
Clocktower's Wang said.
Shares in new energy companies soared, with photovoltaic
firms jumping 4.2%, while new energy vehicles
added 2.5%.
However, financials and consumer staples
both retreated 1%, while tourism-related firms
dropped 1.2%.
Jing Liu, HSBC'S Greater China Chief Economist said a spike
in COVID-19 cases coupled with a continued housing market
slowdown are the strongest headwinds to China's economic growth
now.
"More proactive fiscal policy, continuously accommodative
monetary policy as well as regulatory policy fine-tuning are
needed," she said in a note.
Data on Monday also showed Chinese developers in "survival
mode" sharply cut property investment in July while new
construction starts suffered their biggest fall in nearly a
decade.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7%, while
the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.6%.
Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slipped 1%, after
five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) whose
audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said
on Friday they would voluntarily delist from New York.
Beijing and Washington are in talks to resolve a
long-running audit dispute which could result in Chinese
companies being banned from U.S. exchanges if China does not
comply with Washington's demand for complete access to the books
of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.
Some analysts said the delistings of SOEs were not totally
unexpected, and they believed the delistings could potentially
help pave the way for an audit deal.
"As for private enterprises listed in the U.S., whether they
may be allowed more discretion to cooperate with the Public
Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audit inspection will
probably depend on the sensitivity of data in their audit
papers," said Weiheng Chen, partner and head of Greater China
Practice at Wilson Sonsini.
