SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China stocks were subdued on Friday, weighed down by concerns about a slow economic recovery and lack of big stimulus, while weakness in global markets also weighed on investor sentiment.

Asia-Pacific equity markets remained on the back foot a day after their worst session since mid-April.

China reported weaker-than-expected economic growth earlier this month, while investors were disappointed after a key leadership gathering pointed towards policy continuity rather than any structural shifts.

Concerns about China's economic recovery lingered even after authorities said on Thursday that Beijing would allocate 300 billion yuan ($41.40 billion) in ultra-long treasury bonds to support a programme of equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.19% at 2,881.23 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was not changed, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.38%, the consumer staples sector down 0.39%, the real estate index up 0.57% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.1%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.07% to 6,012.44, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.17% at 17,033.91.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.24%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.99% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 0.85%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.32%, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.21%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)