SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China stocks closed up slightly on Friday, after four sessions of decline, but overall sentiment remained low as investors worried about a slow economic recovery and lack of big stimulus.

Weakness in global markets also weighed on investor sentiment. Asia-Pacific equity markets remained on the back foot a day after their worst session since mid-April.

China reported weaker-than-expected economic growth earlier this month, while investors were disappointed after a key leadership gathering pointed towards policy continuity rather than any structural shifts.

Concerns about China's economic recovery lingered even after authorities said on Thursday that Beijing would allocate 300 billion yuan ($41.40 billion) in ultra-long treasury bonds to support a program of equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.14% at 2,890.90.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.29%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.86%, the consumer staples sector down 0.27%, the real estate index up 1.23% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.14%.

** The Hang Seng index was up 16.34 points or 0.1% at 17,021.31. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.1% to 6,010.64.

** For the week, the CSI 300 slumped 4%, while the Hang Seng lost 2.4%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.2%, while the IT sector rose 0.46%, the financial sector ended 0.09% higher and the property sector rose 0.04%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.43% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.917%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.53%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)