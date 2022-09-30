China stocks track global peers lower before holidays

SHANGHAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China stocks edged down on
Friday ahead of a week-long holiday, tracking other Asian
markets lower after overnight Wall Street losses, while a
subdued factory activity survey also weighed on sentiment.
** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai
Composite Index both inched 0.2% lower by the end of the
morning session.
** The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1%, while the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.3%.
** For the quarter, the CSI 300 Index slumped 14.8% so far
and is set to post its biggest quarterly loss since a stock
market meltdown in 2015. The HSI was set for its worst quarter
since 2001, with a 21.5% slump by midday break.
** Asian shares were headed for the worst month since the
onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while jitters in currency and
bond markets persisted.
** China's factory activity eked out growth in September,
but a slowdown in services sector growth and a downbeat private
manufacturing survey pointed to further cooling as the economy
grapples with COVID-19 curbs and softening export demand.
** Travel during China's National Day golden week holiday,
which begins on Saturday, is set to hit its lowest in years,
analysts say, as COVID-19 concerns spur calls for people to
avoid travel.
** Consumer discretionary and tourism-related
companies lost more than 1.5% each, while new
energy stocks declined 2.3%.
** China's central bank made the biggest weekly liquidity
injection on a net basis through short-term bond instruments in
more than 32 months.
** The CSI 300 Real Estate Index jumped 3% and
the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index added 1% after
China's central bank said local governments may relax the floor
on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers.
** China's yuan gave up all the losses it booked this week,
after Reuters reported that China's major state-owned banks were
told to get ready to prop up the currency in offshore trades.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)