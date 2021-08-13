Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China strongly opposes Japanese Defense Minister's visit to Yasukuni Shrine

08/13/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Aug. 13 -- 'China strongly opposes the Japanese Defense Minister's visit to Yasukuni Shrine, and urges the Japanese side to reflect on its history of aggression, correct its mistakes, and gain the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions,' said Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in a written statement on Friday.

Senior Colonel Wu's remarks came after Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi's visit to the Yasukuni Shrine on the afternoon of August 13, which was the second visit by Japan's current defense minister to the Yasukuni Shrine.

'The Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarism and its invasion of foreign countries , and it honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from World War II who were directly responsible for its past aggression ,' Senior Colonel Wu said in the written statement. 'The visit by the Japanese defense minister to the Yasukuni Shrine once again reflects Japan's wrong attitude towards its history of aggression and its sinister intention to challenge the post-war international order.'

'Those who can't face the history do not deserve the future,' Wu stressed. China urges the Japanese side to seriously reflect on its history of aggression, keep in mind the historical lessons, correct its mistakes and gain the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions .

Wu pointed out that, in the recent period, the Japanese defense department has continuously taken negative actions on China-related issues. It smeared China's defense policy and military development with countries outside the region, conducted targeted military exercises, brutally intervened in the Taiwan question, which is purely China's domestic affairs, and carried out provocative actions in the South China Sea. All these moves have seriously disrupted the development of China-Japan defense relations.

'China urges Japan to abandon the Cold War mentality, follow the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan , work with China on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, and meet each other halfway , so as to promote the development of China-Japan defense relations on the right track,' Wu added.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 14:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aETTEPLAN OYJ : Share repurchase 13.8.2021
AQ
11:30aOSB : Holding(s) in Company
AQ
11:28aLEONARDO DRS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:28aTRULIEVE CANNABIS : Opens Dispensary in Leesburg, Florida
PR
11:28aGalileo School for Gifted Learning Partners With Building Hope to Open Second Campus in Sanford, Fla.
BU
11:26aDIGITAL ALLY : to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results on Wednesday, August 18th Conference Call
AQ
11:26aKBRA Releases RMBS Credit Indices (KCI) for July 2021
BU
11:23aCBM BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aPRESTIGE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aCPS TECHNOLOGIES COR : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break
4TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
5FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 set for best weekly winning streak since November

HOT NEWS