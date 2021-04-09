Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China suggests global rules for official digital currencies

04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted on April 9, 2021 by Editor

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has proposed a set of global rules for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), covering how they can be used around the world as well as monitoring and information sharing.

CBDCs look set to take off in coming years, with central banks around the world exploring them as mainstream alternatives to cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, potentially modernising financial systems and speeding up payments. China is in the vanguard, already piloting a digital yuan in selected cities.

The proposals were laid out at the BIS Innovation Summit 2021 by Mu Changchun, Director General of the PBOC Digital Currency Research Institute, who emphasised the importance of interoperability between different CBDC systems. 'Information flow and fund flows should be synchronised so as to facilitate regulators to monitor the transactions for compliance,' he said. 'We also propose a scalable and overseen foreign exchange platform supported by DLT (distributed ledger technology like blockchain) or other technologies.'

Without a doubt this is an important conversation for authorities pursuing CBDCs to engage in, since transparency and adequate monitoring are likely to be crucial to success. Ever present will be the conversation about privacy. The transformative value of - and concern about - CBDCs may prove to be the data 'exhaust' about individual transactions.

Read more here and here.

Disclaimer

XBRL International Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:28aCONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES S A  : Toyota Motor Europe to supply fuel cell modules for train project as member of the FCH2RAIL Consortium, in which CAF participates.
PU
04:28aAEON FINANCIAL SERVICE  : Brief Report of Financial Results FY2020 (660KB)
PU
04:26aVIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK FOR INDUSTRY AND TRADE  : Information Disclosure on VietinBank's Annual Report 2020
PU
04:24aPSB INDUSTRIES  : Statement of 31.03.2021
PU
04:24aEXCELSIOR CAPITAL  : Initial Director's Interest NoticeOpens in a new Window
PU
04:24aXINGFA ALUMINIUM  : Next day disclosure return
PU
04:24aNELLY  : publishes Annual Report 20202021-04-09 - Regulatory press release
PU
04:22aCENTURY CITY INTERNATIONAL  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/03/2021
PU
04:20aSterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020
RE
04:20aSBM OFFSHORE N  : Using offshore expertise to deploy Carbon Capture Storage to reduce CO2 emissions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
5World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ