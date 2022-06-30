Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease

06/30/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Travellers arrive at a train station ahead of China's upcoming Golden Week holiday following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - As China loosens its months-long COVID-19 curbs, railway travel is expected to see an uptick in passengers just in time for the summer transport season, which starts on July 1.

By Aug. 31, the number of passenger trips on China's railway network is expected to reach 520 million, and 10 million on peak days.

The national railway is also opening new stations such as the Xiangwan section of the Zhengzhou-Chongqing high-speed railway, the Puzheng section of the Jizheng high-speed railway, the Heruo Railway, and the Beijing Fengtai Station.

Last year, passenger trips on the national railway network totalled 462 million during the summer season, which falls during a 62-day period ending Aug. 31.

Late last summer, travel took a hit as the more infectious Delta variant caused outbreaks, pushing authorities across the country to impose measures including mass testing for millions of people as well as travel restrictions of varying degrees in August. The curbs hit the catering, transportation, accommodation and entertainment industries especially hard.

In the summer of 2020, 456 million passenger trips were made by rail. The numbers were a far cry from pre-pandemic levels when the country's railway passenger traffic for summer 2019 was 735 million trips, an increase of 69.256 million year-on-year, or 10.4%.

On Wednesday, Beijing slashed COVID-19 quarantine requirements and tweaked its state-mandated mobile app used for local travel, sparking a rush for online searches for Chinese airline tickets on domestic and international routes.

Strict measures will still be enforced at station cars such as temperature measurement and code verification, dispersed waiting, ventilation and disinfection, reserved isolation seats, and strict control of train load rates, the railway department said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aSouth Korea's Yoon warns at NATO summit of threat to 'universal values'
RE
12:18aReliance lifts Indian shares higher on final day of quarter
RE
12:15aNZ central bank's new governance board begins work July 1
RE
12:11aAs Tokyo's June flames out in record heatwave, a power plant shutdown stokes blackout concern
RE
12:11aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:10aUse energy crisis as chance to save it, environment agency tells Germans
RE
12:09aBUCKLE UP : How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
RE
12:05aChina summer railway travel expected to rebound as COVID curbs ease
RE
12:05aChanel-backed 'activated silk' firm adds new investors
RE
12:03aGold set for worst quarter in five as dollar dominates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : NYK Becomes Signatory to UN's Sustainab..
2SPARX : Mirai Creation Fund III (three) Invests in ProteoBridge, a Deve..
3MetalsTech : Visible Gold Identified in UGA-41 Drill Core
4Buckle Up: How investors can deal with crypto turbulence
5Saudi Arabia may raise Aug crude prices to Asia to near record levels

HOT NEWS