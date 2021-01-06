China supports Hong Kong authorities in fulfilling duties

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it
supports Hong Kong authorities in the fulfilment of their duties
after Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in a swoop on
pro-democracy activists.
Hong Kong people's rights and freedoms according to the law
are not affected, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told
a regular news briefing.
Hong Kong police said on Wednesday 53 people were arrested
in a swoop on pro-democracy activists that involved about 1,000
national security officers, the biggest crackdown yet on the
Chinese-ruled city's opposition camp.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Tom Hogue)