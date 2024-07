July 03, 2024 at 03:36 am EDT

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said he supports Kazakhstan joining the BRICS group, Chinese state media reported on Wednesday.

The two countries also set a new goal of doubling two-way trade, the report said.

Xi traveled to Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to attend a heads of state meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization from July 3-4. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)