China suspends Didi app over data violation

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace
administration said on Sunday that it had ordered smartphone app
stores to stop selling the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's
app after finding that Didi had illegally collected
users' personal data.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its
social media feed that it had ordered Didi to make changes to
comply with Chinese data protection rules. It did not specify
the nature of Didi's violation.
Chinese regulators have tightened data collection rules for
major tech firms in recent years.
CAC on Friday announced an investigation into Didi to
protect "national security and the public interest", two days
after the firm began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Didi, which offers services in China and more than 15 other
markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every
day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving
technologies and traffic analysis.
Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Founded by Will Cheng in 2012, the company has already been
subject to regulatory probes in China over safety and its
operating licence.
Didi had set out relevant Chinese regulations in its IPO
prospectus and said: "We follow strict procedures in collecting,
transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to our data
security and privacy policies."
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)