Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China suspends more flights over COVID-19, Shanghai curbs tours

01/14/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk on a street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China suspended dozens of international flights on Friday amid a global surge in Omicron cases, while the city of Shanghai curbed tourist activity as it rushed to head off local COVID-19 infections as imported cases rose.

Cities across China are becoming more vigilant against COVID-19 ahead of the Lunar New Year travel season later this month and as Beijing readies to stage the Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 4, with many local governments urging residents not to leave town unnecessarily.

Shanghai's tourism and culture authority said travel agencies and online tourism companies must once again halt organising group tours into and out of Shanghai after it reported five new domestically transmitted infections on Thursday, all linked to an arrival from overseas.

The order, in line with a national guideline to cut tourist activities in provinces where new infections have emerged, came less than a month after Shanghai lifted a suspension that had come into effect in November.

Late on Friday, Zhuhai city in the southern Guangdong province found seven coronavirus infections during testing schemes in local areas, with the Omicron variant detected according to preliminary sequencing result, state television said, without saying exactly how many of the seven cases were Omicron.

Earlier on Friday, Zhuhai suspended all flights to the capital Beijing city.

China has dramatically cut back on international arrivals during the pandemic, but the number of infected travellers arriving in Shanghai, a major financial hub, during the first 10 days of January, exceeded those for all of December.

China has reported local transmissions of the highly-contagious Omicron variant in the northern city of Tianjin and three other provinces but has not said how many Omicron cases it has detected in total.

Authorities, however, have warned that Omicron adds to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission as more people return to China from overseas for the Lunar New Year holiday.

China on Friday announced that 30 inbound international flights from several countries were suspended due to COVID-19 cases, including four more from the United States. So far this year, China has announced the cancellation of 74 flights from the United States.

Athletes and other personnel involved in the Olympics are arriving largely on special charter flights and immediately entering a strictly enforced "closed loop" that separates them from the wider population.

Unlike some other Chinese cities, Shanghai has largely refrained from broader curbs that risk disrupting normal routines and has taken a more surgical approach. This week it raised the "virus risk" level only for a small bubble tea shop where three of the five local infected people worked.

MORE QUARANTINE ROOMS

China reported a total of 143 local confirmed cases, and four domestically transmitted asymptomatic carriers for Jan. 13.

Most new cases were detected in the central province of Henan, where both the Omicron and Delta variants are spreading, and in Tianjin.

Although China's caseload remains tiny compared to outbreaks elsewhere, the country aims to stamp out local clusters as quickly as possible, an approach that has forced local governments to rapidly isolate the infected as well as their close contacts.

This week, hundreds of thousands of people were quarantined in centralised facilities or at home in China's worst-hit cities.

The city of Yuzhou in Henan started building another 6,000 makeshift quarantine rooms on Friday after its mayor said the more than 1,000 rooms currently available were "still not enough", according to state media.

Zhengzhou, Henan's capital, is speeding up preparation for 5,000 quarantine rooms which it aims to make ready by April, a local official said this week.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu, Ella Cao, David Stanway and Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Kim Coghill and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRIVAL -5.05% 6.77 Delayed Quote.-8.76%
YUZHOU GROUP HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -6.94% 0.67 End-of-day quote.4.69%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:45aBrazil poll shows Lula gaining over Bolsonaro, third candidate 'embryonic'
RE
08:44aBlackrock says targeting the repurchase of $1.5 billion of shares during 2022 - conf call
RE
08:42aEMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot
RE
08:41aFTSE Falls, Sterling Seen in Stable Range Vs Dollar in 2022
DJ
08:39aKazakhstan's bitcoin 'paradise' may be losing its lustre
RE
08:39aOffice Depot parent delays spin-off after new offer for consumer business
RE
08:37aU.S. retail sales plunge in December
RE
08:36aECB WILL DO EVERYTHING IT TAKES TO GET INFLATION TO 2% : Lagarde
RE
08:36aUK study finds more Omicron hospitalisations in youngest children, but cases mild
RE
08:36aS.African unions get green light to strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks set for worst week since November on hawkish Fed commen..
2REFILE-UPDATE 3-EDF shares plunge as Macron shields consumers from soar..
3Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
4Djokovic races to avert deportation after Australia cancels visa again
5Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin

HOT NEWS