China swallows up Russian ESPO Blend oil cargoes for Sept-Oct

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China, the world's biggest
oil importer, has bought nearly all of the cargoes of Russia's
ESPO Blend crude oil <ESPO-DUB> loading from the Far East port
of Kozmino in September and October, according to traders and
Refinitiv Eikon data.
In September, 2.3 million tons of ESPO, a light crude valued
by refiners for its high yield of diesel fuel, were sent to
China, with the exception of one cargo of 100,000 tonnes shipped
to Sri Lanka.
In October, deliveries of ESPO to China are set to exceed 2
million tonnes, but shipment data is still being updated and
actual deliveries may be higher, said four traders who
participate in the market.
India, which was actively purchasing ESPO Blend oil in the
summer, stopped importing the grade in September because of
rising prices for Russian oil and higher transport costs.
Independent oil refiners located in China's Shandong
province prefer buying ESPO because the area's proximity to
Kozmino. Shipments of the grade to Chinese ports takes just a
few days, while freight costs are much lower compared to cargoes
shipped from the Middle East or the United States.
It costs around $1 million to fix Aframax tanker from
Kozmino to most Chinese ports. For India, the cost of ESPO Blend
transport is at least three times higher, the traders said.
The price for seaborne ESPO Blend oil has risen
significantly since the beginning of summer, when the discount
fell to a record of about $22 per barrel below the Middle East
benchmark Dubai.
ESPO has recovered since then due to firm demand from Indian
and Chinese buyers. October cargoes of ESPO Blend traded close
to parity with Dubai, while November volumes were sold slightly
cheaper, at a discount of about $2 per barrel to Dubai,
according to two of the traders.
India has become one of the main importers of seaborne
Russian oil this year, but is mostly focused on Urals. India's
imports accounted for about 30% of all maritime deliveries of
the Russian Urals in August.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)