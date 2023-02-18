Advanced search
China swipes at 'hysterical' U.S. over balloon

02/18/2023 | 10:22am EST
STORY: "There are so many balloons all over the world, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?" Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference.

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast earlier this month on U.S. President Joe Biden's orders.


© Reuters 2023
