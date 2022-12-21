Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China takes COVID vaccination drive to villages as cases surge

12/21/2022 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wait for their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination outside a shopping mall, in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Recuperating after receiving her fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot, Xu Yafa, a 64-year-old retiree living in a small village on the outskirts of Shanghai, was very clear about the reasons why she needed a booster jab.

"Because I am afraid!" she told Reuters.

In Zhongmin on Wednesday, Xu was among a small number of elderly residents braving the cold to take part in a government campaign aimed at ensuring that COVID vaccines reach the people who need them most.

China's health authority pledged late last month to make a concerted effort to ramp up vaccinations among the over-60s, promising to deploy specialist vehicles and set up temporary clinics in villages and communities in order to boost coverage rates, which have lagged among the elderly.

With China's zero-COVID regime now dismantled, vaccinating the vulnerable has become even more critical, with the country facing a surge in infections that has already put its health infrastructure under massive strain.

Wang Yaqian, a doctor involved in the Zhongmin vaccination programme, stressed the importance of going directly into the village itself.

"We started to vaccinate last year - the first jab, the second jab, the third jab were all done in the village because there are a lot of old people and getting about isn't very easy and our service centre is quite far away," she said.

"It isn't easy for these villagers to get up and down the stairs. There is also demand here, so we just chose to come to the village, which is more convenient."

With many of the elderly worried that vaccination could aggravate their underlying health problems, China's health authority also promised to launch targeted public information campaigns aimed at spreading the message that vaccines were not only a vital way of protecting oneself against COVID, but were also safe.

Zhao Hui, a local Communist Party official, said they had been persuading residents of the importance of vaccination face to face.

"There are some elderly people who do indeed have a little apprehension so we have invited a family doctor to go to their doors and mobilise them, and according to their illnesses or the medicines they are taking, let them know whether they can be vaccinated," she said. "This is all done at their door."

Zhao said the village had already seen a small number of positive cases but there were concerns that people coming home for Chinese New Year in January could put the elderly residents at greater risk of infection.

"So everyone is hoping that they can get boosters and ensure their own health," she said.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Brenda Goh


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:21aPutin says no limit on financial support for Russia's armed forces
RE
07:16aJapan's Interest-Rate Increase That it Says Wasn't Really an Increase; Cleveland Fed Names Next Research Director
DJ
07:12aUK provides up to 4.5 billion pounds for energy firm Bulb takeover
RE
07:12aUK to Offer Exceptional Allowance in Electricity Generator Windfall Tax
DJ
07:06aHarvest to buy Belle Chasse terminal from Phillips 66
RE
07:06aPUTIN: YOU SHOULD Analyse NATO'S EXPERIENCE…
RE
07:05aChina takes COVID vaccination drive to villages as cases surge
RE
07:05aElon Musk, 'Chief Twit'
RE
07:05aPutin: our military experience gained in syria should be used…
RE
07:04aPutin: our army units have gained huge military experience…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
2Mitsui : Enters into Agreements with Florence Copper LLC for Low-Carbon..
3Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
4Analysis-Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture
5Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, Starbuck..

HOT NEWS