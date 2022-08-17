Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China takes action to alleviate drought as record heatwave continues

08/17/2022 | 02:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China is taking emergency action to bring more water to the drought-hit basin of the Yangtze river, deploying relief funds, seeding clouds and developing new supply sources as a record-breaking heatwave damages crops and livestock.

The Ministry of Water Resources said in a notice on Wednesday that drought throughout the Yangtze river basin was "adversely affecting drinking water security of rural people and livestock, and the growth of crops".

It urged regions to make accurate assessments of drought-affected areas and devise plans to maintain water supplies, including temporary water transfers, the development of new sources and the extension of pipe networks.

To boost downstream supplies, the Three Gorges Dam, China's biggest hydropower project, will also increase water discharges by 500 million cubic metres over the next 10 days, it said on Tuesday.

Some livestock from drought-hit areas had been temporarily relocated to other regions, the Ministry of Finance said earlier this week, adding that it would issue 300 million yuan ($44.30 million) in disaster relief.

On Wednesday, central China's Hubei province became the latest to announce an extensive weather modification programme, deploying planes to fire silver iodide rods into the clouds to induce rainfall.

Other regions on the Yangtze have also launched "cloud seeding" programmes, but with cloud cover too thin, operations in some drought-ravaged parts of the Yangtze basin have remained on standby.

China's heatwave has now lasted 64 days, making it the longest since full records began in 1961, state media said on Wednesday, citing data from the National Climate Center.

The number of weather stations recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) and above has reached 262, also the highest. Eight have hit 44 degrees Celsius.

Persistently high temperatures would continue in the Sichuan Basin and large parts of central China until Aug. 26, the center forecast.

A "special case" of high pressure from the West Pacific subtropical high, stretching across much of Asia, is likely to be the cause of the extreme heat, said Cai Wenju, climate researcher with CSIRO, Australia's national scientific research institute.

($1 = 6.7718 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.21% 181.9 End-of-day quote.7.82%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 141.275 End-of-day quote.1.15%
SILVER 0.42% 20.212 Delayed Quote.-13.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.20% 6.7774 Delayed Quote.6.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:21aInflation is my top priority, UK finance minister says
RE
02:19aChina takes action to alleviate drought as record heatwave continues
RE
02:14aKiwi jumps on aggressive RBNZ; Asian shares rally
RE
02:11aUK CPI inflation jumps to 10.1%, highest since 1982
RE
02:10aU.S. big company oil reserves up 13% since 2017, deals drive recent growth -study
RE
02:06aEchoes of dire 1970s in today's Britain
RE
02:03aUK CPI inflation rate rises to 10.1% in July
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
02:00aU.S. Sen. Murkowski, Trump-backed opponent secure enough votes to face off in November
RE
02:00a'PEAK INFLATION' AMBIGUOUS FOR DOLLAR : Mike Dolan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : Dexus, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2022
2Musk says he was joking about buying Manchester United
3Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United
4Sibanye Stillwater : Interim F2022
5U.S. big company oil reserves up 13% since 2017, deals drive recent gro..

HOT NEWS