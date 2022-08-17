China takes action to alleviate drought as record heatwave continues

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - China is taking emergency
action to bring more water to the drought-hit basin of the
Yangtze river, deploying relief funds, seeding clouds and
developing new supply sources as a record-breaking heatwave
damages crops and livestock.
The Ministry of Water Resources said in a notice on
Wednesday that drought throughout the Yangtze river basin was
"adversely affecting drinking water security of rural people and
livestock, and the growth of crops".
It urged regions to make accurate assessments of
drought-affected areas and devise plans to maintain water
supplies, including temporary water transfers, the development
of new sources and the extension of pipe networks.
To boost downstream supplies, the Three Gorges Dam, China's
biggest hydropower project, will also increase water discharges
by 500 million cubic metres over the next 10 days, it said on
Tuesday.
Some livestock from drought-hit areas had been temporarily
relocated to other regions, the Ministry of Finance said earlier
this week, adding that it would issue 300 million yuan ($44.30
million) in disaster relief.
On Wednesday, central China's Hubei province became the
latest to announce an extensive weather modification programme,
deploying planes to fire silver iodide rods into the clouds to
induce rainfall.
Other regions on the Yangtze have also launched "cloud
seeding" programmes, but with cloud cover too thin, operations
in some drought-ravaged parts of the Yangtze basin have remained
on standby.
China's heatwave has now lasted 64 days, making it the
longest since full records began in 1961, state media said on
Wednesday, citing data from the National Climate Center.
The number of weather stations recording temperatures of 40
degrees Celsius (104°F) and above has reached 262, also the
highest. Eight have hit 44 degrees Celsius.
Persistently high temperatures would continue in the Sichuan
Basin and large parts of central China until Aug. 26, the center
forecast.
A "special case" of high pressure from the West Pacific
subtropical high, stretching across much of Asia, is likely to
be the cause of the extreme heat, said Cai Wenju, climate
researcher with CSIRO, Australia's national scientific research
institute.
($1 = 6.7718 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)