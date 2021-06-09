China tells banks, insurers to prepare 'living wills' to deal with potential risks

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance
watchdog issued rules on Wednesday requiring sizable banks and
insurers to prepare recovery plans in the unlikely event that
they run into financial trouble, as the regulator seeks to
strengthen the safety net of the country's financial sector.
The goal for such plans, which are commonly known as "living
wills" for financial institutions in some developed economies,
is to make sure China's financial institutions don't end up
needing costly bailouts in the wake of risk events without
contingency plans, and to maintain financial stability, the
watchdog said.
Banks, rural credit cooperative and other deposit-taking
institutions with consolidated assets at home and abroad of no
less than 300 billion yuan ($46.96 billion) should prepare such
recovery and resolution plans, the China's Banking and Insurance
Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its
website.
Insurers with no less than 200 billion yuan of total on-book
assets at home and abroad should also prepare such plans, it
added.
The regulator added that eligible financial institutions
should first make use of their own assets and ask for help from
their own shareholders before turning to the government for
support when running into trouble.
"They should prevent aggressive behaviour to shoulder too
much risks, and prevent the moral hazard of over-relying on
public rescues and support," according to the statement.
A grace period will be given for the implementation of the
rules, the CBIRC said, without stating specific deadlines.
In early stage trials, the CBIRC has already asked the
country's largest state banks including the Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China , Bank of China
, Agricultural Bank of China
, and China Construction Bank
to set up such plans.
Insurance giant Ping An Insurance Group has been
required to take similar action.
($1 = 6.3885 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Ryan Woo; editing by Louise
Heavens and Kim Coghill)