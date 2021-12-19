Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China tennis star Peng denies that she made accusation of sexual assault

12/19/2021 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - First Round

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood.

Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community and rights groups when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

"First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet.

Peng's remarks on Sunday marked the first time she had addressed the matter on camera in public. She spoke on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai that she attended.

She said that her post on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media site, which had been quickly removed, was a "private matter".

Peng, 35, said in the video that "people have many misunderstandings" about her Weibo post. She did not elaborate.

She also said that she had been living at home in Beijing without supervision. She did not mention Zhang.

Reuters has been unable to reach Peng since her Weibo post.

Early this month, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), which has sought a direct line of communication with Peng, said it would suspend tournaments https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/wta-suspends-tournaments-china-over-peng-shuai-situation-2021-12-01 in China immediately due to concerns over the treatment of Peng and the safety of other players.

The WTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

China has not directly commented on Peng's initial post, but said after the WTA's move to suspend tournaments in China that it "opposes the politicization of sports".

Zhang has not commented on the matter.

Discussion of the scandal, which emerged as Beijing prepares to stage the Winter Olympics in February, has been heavily censored in China.

Peng said in the video posted on Sunday that she had personally written a letter last month to WTA head Steve Simon, in which she denied the allegation of assault, and that an English translation of it by Chinese state media was accurate.

Simon had said at the time that he "had a hard time believing" that Peng had actually written the email or believed what had been attributed to her.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has held two video calls with the 35-year-old Peng.

At the Shanghai event on Sunday, Peng appeared on a fifth floor viewing balcony with athletes from various sports, including former NBA basketball star Yao Ming, and watched for about 20 minutes, according to the Lianhe Zaobao report.

She wore a black jacket with a China flag and a red T-shirt with the characters for China.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai, and Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.87% 913.57 Delayed Quote.26.61%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.41% 6208.669 Real-time Quote.7.12%
WEIBO CORPORATION 0.96% 29.52 Delayed Quote.-27.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43pNBA postpones five games due to COVID-19 outbreak
RE
01:32p'Spider-Man' ignites pandemic box office with historic opening
RE
01:31pNew U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
RE
01:20pUK's Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU after Frost quits
RE
01:06pEarthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Fiji - USGS
RE
12:53pLiz truss will replacing lord frost in negotiating the northern ireland protocol as foreign secretary - the sun political editor tweet
RE
12:48pNo lockdown before Christmas, Germany says
RE
12:47pGSK picks ex-Tesco chief Lewis to head spun-off consumer healthcare arm - Sky News
RE
12:46pHundreds of thousands march to Sudan presidential palace in protest against coup
RE
12:19pGsk picks ex-tesco chief lewis to lead 40 bln stg spin-off of gsk's consumer healthcare arm - sky news
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia does not expect to be cut off from SWIFT system, VTB CEO says
2Manchin slams door on Biden's $1.75 trillion spending bill
3Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline fall again
4New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron
5China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..

HOT NEWS