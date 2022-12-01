Advanced search
China: the dragon has awoken

12/01/2022 | 11:19am EST
When China wakes up, the world will tremble," said French minister Alain Peyrefitte in 1973. In November, many Chinese citizens woke up from a long sleep imposed by Covid, because they are fed up with the harsh restrictions imposed by the government. The protests also came after a fire cost the lives of 10 occupants (according to official figures) because firefighters had trouble getting in the building closed from the outside by authorities.

Initially led by the people of Xinjiang, the revolt spread like wildfire to other regions, then to students and finally to the middle class. If, initially, the protest was against the zero covid policy that has worn down the Chinese people, it has turned into a real manifesto for freedom, directed against the all-powerful leader Xi Jinping. The protests are causing turmoil across the Communist party and, by extension, the world markets.

Backed into a corner, Chinese authorities have decided to relax some of the restrictions. Some people infected by the virus will be able to isolate themselves at home, while the use of vaccination seems to be increasing.

Drawing by Amandine Victor for MarketScreener

 


© MarketScreener.com 2022
