BEIJING - Authorities on Oct 23 asked to tighten epidemic prevention and control measures in the culture and tourism industry.

The circuit breaker mechanism for trans-provincial tourism should be enforced vigorously, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in a circular.

Tour group size needs to be put under strict control and operation of tourist trains is suspended as of Oct 23, said the ministry.

The circular also asked for stringent disinfection of indoor spaces, and no place shall be left unchecked.