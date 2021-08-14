Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions

08/14/2021 | 02:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sign for STAR Market is seen after the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies at Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulators punished 19 institutional investors as authorities tighten scrutiny over price-setting behaviours under a more liberalised listing system.

China launched the tech-focused STAR Market in Shanghai in mid-2019, along with the introduction of a U.S.-style, registration-based initial public offering (IPO) system in that market.

The Securities Association of China (SAC) said late on Friday that a joint probe recently with the Shanghai Stock Exchange over STAR IPOs had exposed issues with 19 institutional investors.

The problems included weak internal controls, inadequate rationale for price-settings, non-compliance with stipulated procedures and improper storage of working papers, the SAC said in a statement, without identifying the companies.

One insurer has been temporarily banned from participating in the institutional portion of IPO subscriptions, while eight fund houses and one asset manager have been barred from the share placement market for a month, according to the statement.

SAC said regulators will strengthen supervision and step up penalties against misbehaviour to maintain order for IPO price-setting and protect investors.

China has already replicated the registration-based IPO system to Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, and aims to gradually roll out the mechanism to the rest of China's stock market, which still uses a system based on regulators' approvals.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aChina tightens scrutiny over IPO price-setting, punishes 19 institutions
RE
01:42aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : National Mineral Development Corporation ( NMDC) Records Best Ever Q1 Performance since inception
PU
08/13Malaysia's opposition, key ally reject PM's offer for bipartisan support
RE
08/13WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
RE
08/13Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead U.S. CFTC - Bloomberg News
RE
08/13Mexico logs $10 bln in foreign outflows from debt market, on track for record year
RE
08/13Biden plans to name Rostin Behnam to lead U.S. CFTC - Bloomberg News
RE
08/13Ford says it will seek to have gm's "cruise" and "super cruise" trademarks rescinded
RE
08/13Droughts pose global risk to hydropower
RE
08/13IBM to allow only fully vaccinated to return to U.S. offices from September 7
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips, little changed on week despite weaker demand forecasts
2Bitcoin rises 7.07% to $47,587.38
3BLUEBIRD BIO, INC. : BLUEBIRD BIO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & F..
4WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
5NEVADA COPPER CORP. : NEVADA COPPER : Announces Filing of Q2 2021 Financial Statements and MD&A, Operational U..

HOT NEWS