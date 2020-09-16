China tightens supervision of micro lenders' debt levels

The new rules, released on the website of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), required micro lenders to control their debt levels.

Outstanding loans from other banks, from shareholders, and from other non-standard sources of funding must not surpass their net assets, according to the rules.

Outstanding bonds and other securities issued should be less than four times their net assets.

To support the economy, the regulator separately encourages micro lenders to lower interest rates on loans that they offer to clients.

Loans to clients who invest the funds in stocks, financial derivatives and illegal property projects are forbidden.

