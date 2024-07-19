China said Friday that it will impose extra duties on a key chemical import from the U.S., marking the latest escalation of a strained bilateral trade relationship.

China's Ministry of Commerce said in an official statement that it will impose antidumping levies at 43.5% on propionic acid products originating from the U.S., effective for five years from July 21.

Propionic acid is an important fine chemical product that is widely used in food, feed, pesticides and medicines, the ministry said.

