China is set to roll out a slew of fiscal reforms to address strained local government finances, aiming to fix a decades-old tax revenue imbalance.

Local governments' sources of tax income will be expanded, while the central government will take a larger share of fiscal expenditures, a senior official said in a Friday press briefing when introducing a reform plan approved at a twice-in-a-decade party conclave that concluded Thursday.

While details of the planned tax changes are yet to be released, Chinese state media and government advisers have for months hinted at possible breakthroughs in a much-anticipated revamp.

After a major tax-sharing reform launched three decades ago that granted the central government the lion's share of fiscal revenue, China's regional officials have had to grow their local economies with less tax income.

Strained coffers have pushed local governments to turn to land sales and unsustainable levels of debt, while a yearslong property downturn amid a slowing economy further exacerbates their fiscal woes.

Beijing is widely expected to reform China's consumption tax and share part of the tax revenue to aid cash-strapped regional governments. Unlike other major taxes, consumption tax revenue currently goes exclusively into the central government's coffers.

Apart from fiscal reforms, China will also launch market-oriented reforms in its state-dominated energy and railway sectors, said Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the office of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission, China's top economic policymaking body.

