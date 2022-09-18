China to accelerate projects, boost consumption to spur recovery

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China will speed up fund
injections to expedite project construction and boost domestic
consumption, China's state planner said at a news conference on
Monday.
That came after the world's second-biggest economy slowed
sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by a deepening
property crisis, and slowing exports and imports.
"The economy is at a critical juncture in its recovery, as
the foundation of the domestic economic recovery is still weak
despite main economic indicators showing positive changes," said
spokeswoman Meng Wei at the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC).
China's economy showed surprising resilience in August, with
faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales
but a deepening property crisis hangs over recovery prospects.
China's cabinet has rolled out a raft of measures since late
May to bolster the COVID-ravaged economy.
