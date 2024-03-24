BEIJING, March 24 (Reuters) - China will allocate more fiscal resources to ensure employment, among other aspects of people's livelihoods, Finance Minister Lan Foan said on Sunday.

The country will prioritise support for science and technology innovation and manufacturing development, Lan said in a speech to the China Development Forum.

Calling attention to rising complexities and uncertainties of the external environment, he said the Chinese government is still "confident and capable of achieving full-year economic development goals".

