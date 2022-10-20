Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
China to allow domestic share sales by certain property-related firms

10/20/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator will ease rules to allow certain property-related companies to raise capital via the domestic stock market, the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified regulatory sources.

Currently, Chinese property firms are barred from financing via the domestic A-share market.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow companies with a small amount of real estate business to raise money by selling A-shares, to help stabilise the economy, the newspaper said.

For eligible companies, real estate must not be their core business, and should not contribute to more than 10% of profit, according to the article.

The CSRC move comes after China's central bank and banking regulator took steps to ease liquidity pressure on a property sector suffering from slumping sales and mountains of debt.

It also comes as Beijing seeks to stabilize markets during the ongoing, politically important Communist Party Congress. (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
