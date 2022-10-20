China to allow domestic share sales by certain property-related firms

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China's securities
regulator will ease rules to allow certain property-related
companies to raise capital via the domestic stock market, the
official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, citing
unidentified regulatory sources.
Currently, Chinese property firms are barred from financing
via the domestic A-share market.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow
companies with a small amount of real estate business to raise
money by selling A-shares, to help stabilise the economy, the
newspaper said.
For eligible companies, real estate must not be their core
business, and should not contribute to more than 10% of profit,
according to the article.
The CSRC move comes after China's central bank and banking
regulator took steps to ease liquidity pressure on a property
sector suffering from slumping sales and mountains of debt.
It also comes as Beijing seeks to stabilize markets during
the ongoing, politically important Communist Party Congress.
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)