Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China to announce details of oil reserve sales in due course

09/13/2021 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at Yangshan port in Shanghai

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China said on Monday it will announce details of planned crude oil sales from strategic reserves in due course.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration issued a four-sentence statement late on Thursday announcing the country will for the first time sell state crude reserves via public auction.

"We will disclose the time frame and the volume of the auction on our official website in due course," a reserves administration spokesperson said on Monday, in response to Reuters queries.

The vague wording and the lack of detail in Thursday's announcement created some confusion among market watchers over whether the auctions had already taken place, or would happen in the future.

She declined to clarify if the auction may include unconfirmed reserve sales that some analysts said took place in July and August.

State oil refinery sources told Reuters on Friday that the government may pick key plants that have direct pipeline links to reserve bases for such auctions, but added they were not certain how the sales would be priced.

China, which closely guards information about its emergency stockpile, had over the years sold some reserves to state refineries on an ad-hoc basis, with prices in line with prevailing market rates, one of the sources said.

Benchmark Brent crude briefly fell nearly 2% late on Thursday following the announcement.

"The move...shows again that the Chinese physical appetite for crude imports is one of the key forces for prices and expectations," said analysts from Rystad Energy in a note on Friday.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 73.16 Delayed Quote.37.99%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.64% 6546.081 Real-time Quote.11.28%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.16% 618.2646 Delayed Quote.38.97%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.26% 382.3631 Delayed Quote.41.31%
WTI -0.19% 69.965 Delayed Quote.40.99%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11aShanghai aluminium hits highest since 2008 on supply worries
RE
12:09aIndia's total covid-19 cases reach 33.26 mln, death toll at 442,874 - health ministry
RE
12:09aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Growth Risks to Shackle -2-
DJ
12:09aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Growth Risks to Shackle Stocks Again; Oil Climbs
DJ
12:08aIndia's daily covid-19 cases rise by 27,254 - health ministry
RE
12:07aIndia's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 219 - health ministry
RE
12:03aChina to announce details of oil reserve sales in due course
RE
09/12Gold moves in tight range as investors await inflation data
RE
09/12White House Says President Biden Approves California Disaster Declaration
RE
09/12White house says president joseph r. biden, jr. approves california disaster declaration
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australian regulator denies approval for Qantas-Japan Airlines deal
2China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister
3Lloyds Banking : Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre, ..
4PT XL Axiata Tbk : Network Expansion in Sumatera XL Axiata 4G Network S..
5Equillium : Corporate Overview - September 2021

HOT NEWS