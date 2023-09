BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China will auction 126,700 metric tons of sugar from its state reserves on Sept. 27, Huashang Reserve Commodity Management Center said in a notice on Friday.

The auction will include old crop white sugar with a floor price of 6,500 yuan per ton and 2023 crop at 7,300 yuan per ton, the notice said. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jan Harvey)