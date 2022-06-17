China to ban new heavy industrial projects in key zones

In a policy document, the government said China would step up efforts to establish a zoning system to manage environmental risks and take action to reduce heavy industry in already polluted regions, river basins and urban areas.

The policy document said China still has a long way to go before it can achieve its environmental goals, and needed new "synergies" that would allow it to cut air, water and soil pollution while tackling carbon dioxide emissions.

(Reporting by David Stanway; editing by John Stonestreet)