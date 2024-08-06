WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China said it would begin adding controls and regulation to the production of three chemicals used to make illicit fentanyl, the White House said on Tuesday.

The move represents a "valuable step forward" and marks the third significant such action since the United States and China resumed bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation in November 2023, acting National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement.

