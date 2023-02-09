Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China to better regulate financial holding companies' transactions

02/09/2023 | 05:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of PBOC in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank on Thursday issued rules managing financial holding companies' affiliated transactions, to help curtail risks and ensure financial stability, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

The rules, which follow a draft version in August, will promote stable and healthy operation of financial holding companies and prevent financial risks, the People's Bank of China said. The rules take effect on March 1.

Improper transfer of interests through financial holding companies' transactions with related parties will not be allowed. The firms are also barred from designing complex structured products for affiliated transactions to hide risks and sidestep supervision.

Financial holding firms will be required to improve the management, reporting and disclosure mechanisms of affiliated transactions.

China in 2020 required nonfinancial conglomerates that own multiple units in the financial sector to register as financial holding companies. That was part of efforts to tighten oversight of companies that sidestepped regulatory supervision to expand and posed systemic financial risks.

Regulators in March last year approved the first batch of financial holding firms -- China CITIC Financial Holdings and Beijing municipal government-owned Beijing Financial Holdings Group.

In September, the central bank granted a third license to state-owned China Merchants Group.

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.34% 2.98 End-of-day quote.4.58%
CITIC LIMITED -0.55% 9.12 End-of-day quote.11.29%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -0.14% 20.87 End-of-day quote.4.82%
Latest news "Economy"
05:54aEritrea president says rights violations by Eritrean troops in Ethiopia "a fantasy"
RE
05:52aKremlin dismisses claims Putin was involved in MH17 downing
RE
05:45aJapan govt to present next BOJ governor nominee on Feb 14 -TBS
RE
05:43aPoland to close Belarus border crossing until further notice, says minister
RE
05:39aChina to better regulate financial holding companies' transactions
RE
05:39aBank of England's Bailey speaks to lawmakers after hint of rate hike pause
RE
05:35aNo more "Deutsche Boerse, who?": CEO receiving M&A pitches
RE
05:33aMore rate hikes on way as Swedish cbank says wants stronger currency
RE
05:26aHungary and Croatia seek to expand Adriatic oil pipeline
RE
05:23aUnilever expects Chinese 'consumption boom' in wake of lockdowns
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
3Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..
4ADYEN : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
5British American Tobacco 2022 Revenue, Pretax Profit Rose on New Catego..

HOT NEWS